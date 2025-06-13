2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto legislation in the US is at a ‘critical’ juncture, says industry exec

The latest episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph unpacks why US crypto legislation must pass in 2025 or risk renewed crackdowns and political blowback.
PANews2025/06/13 23:49
Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months in prison for fake trading case, company suspended for 5 years

PANews reported on June 13 that according to The Block, Gotbit founder Aleksei Andriunin was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Federal Court of Massachusetts for manipulating the
PANews2025/06/13 23:38
QCP Insights: Crypto Markets Tumble as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Sentiment

Fresh geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran sparked sharp declines in crypto and global equities, sending oil prices higher and triggering $1 billion in crypto liquidations as markets brace for further instability. Oil Soars, Bitcoin Slips as Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict Global markets reeled overnight after Israel’s preemptive airstrike on Iran’s nuclear […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 23:30
Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in
PANews2025/06/13 23:28
US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.
PANews2025/06/13 23:27
Plasma and Veda work together to promote the popularization of on-chain income, and the mainnet beta version will be launched soon

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the official tweet of Plasma, the Plasma Foundation announced in-depth cooperation with Veda Labs, which will bring sustainable on-chain benefits to ordinary
PANews2025/06/13 22:50
UN Security Council to hold open meeting on Israel-Iran situation at 3 a.m.

According to PANews on June 13, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on the situation in Israel and Iran at 15:00 local time on the 13th (3:00
PANews2025/06/13 22:33
Gold Climbs, Oil Surges, Stocks and Bitcoin Slide Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

On Thursday, Israel carried out overnight airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations, dramatically heightening geopolitical friction across the Middle East. In response, major U.S. equity indices plunged on Friday. At the same time, gold has climbed 1.61% per ounce, while crude oil barrel prices vaulted over 5%. Dow Dives, Bitcoin Drops, Oil Erupts: Fallout From Israeli […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 22:32
Invesco and Galaxy register Solana ETF trust in Delaware

Invesco and Galaxy Digital have registered a trust in Delaware for a proposed Solana exchange-traded fund, marking one of the introductory steps toward launching a spot Solana exchange-traded fund in the United States. The registration, listed as “Invesco Galaxy Solana…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 22:32
Polkadot’s $50M Bitcoin Reserve Gamble: Community Clashes Over 500K DOT DCA Plan—Hedge or Risk?

A new proposal to convert 500,000 DOT, worth roughly $50 million, into Bitcoin has sparked debate within the Polkadot community. The plan, introduced by a community member known as hippiestank, seeks to diversify the Polkadot treasury and improve its long-term financial stability through the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Community Split Over Plan to Turn 500K DOT Into Bitcoin for Strategic Hedge Introduced in early June, the plan suggests using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to gradually accumulate Threshold Bitcoin (tBTC) over the course of one year. According to the proposal, BTC could act as a hedge during market downturns while deepening on-chain liquidity and boosting incentives for Polkadot’s DeFi ecosystem. However, not everyone is convinced. POLKADOT COMMUNITY EYES BITCOIN RESERVE USING 501,000 DOT – The Polkadot community floated a proposal to create a Bitcoin reserve using 501,000 $DOT . Key Details: – The proposal plans to convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC, a Bitcoin-backed token on Ethereum, using Hydration’s… pic.twitter.com/YXSQVhc9fE — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 13, 2025 The plan would use Hydration’s automated system to carry out the conversions. It involves topping up a proxy account that feeds into a rolling DCA schedule. A small amount, 0.005 tBTC, would also be added to the Hydration Omnipool, enabling liquidity provisioning through Threshold Network’s decentralized bridge. The projected rate sets 1 DOT at roughly 0.000041 tBTC. The idea has divided the Polkadot community. Supporters view Bitcoin as a hedge against market uncertainty and a way to preserve value. “This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation,” the proposer wrote in the forum discussion. They argued that waiting for ideal market conditions would make diversification impossible and leave the treasury exposed. Critics, however, question the plan’s timing. DOT is currently trading near yearly lows, while Bitcoin is holding steady above $100,000. One community member commented, “I just don’t see how we can do this and for it to really provide any value, short or long term… it’s likely to do more harm than good with the additional downward pressure that we’re already contending with.” Despite the concerns, the proposal argues the move isn’t about timing the market but protecting the network’s future. “I believe the ‘DOT ATL, BTC ATH’ argument misframes the situation. This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation.” the proposer wrote . Others expressed concerns about transparency and community outreach. One participant suggested the proposal should be shared with a broader audience on X (formerly Twitter) before advancing. The concern reflects a deeper tension within the ecosystem about how much authority should be granted to a smaller group of forum contributors versus wider community engagement. Discussions are still ongoing, but the author of the proposal says the vote could go on-chain as early as next week, depending on feedback. If passed, Polkadot would become one of the few blockchain ecosystems experimenting with a Bitcoin-backed treasury, an idea that could set precedent across the space. Whether the proposal is a safeguard or a risk remains a matter of heated debate. For now, the decision rests with the community. Corporate Bitcoin Reserves Surge as Polkadot Joins Institutional Trend Polkadot’s $50 million Bitcoin reserve move is part of a broader shift, as more companies look to Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset. Just yesterday, Nasdaq-listed fintech firm Mercurity announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin reserve. 🚀 Mercurity Fintech Holding, a digital finance firm traded on Nasdaq, has announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a Bitcoin reserve. #Bitcoin #Mercurity https://t.co/wW04xWFkRx — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 12, 2025 The company aims to integrate BTC into its blockchain-native reserve framework through custody, staking, and tokenized treasury management solutions. If completed, Mercurity’s reserve would place it among the world’s top corporate Bitcoin holders—just ahead of GameStop, according to data from Bitbo. This momentum reflects a sharp rise in institutional adoption. As of June 2025, at least 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 124 just a year ago. Collectively, these firms hold over 819,000 BTC, or roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s total supply, based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. Meanwhile, Polkadot is also doubling down on crypto-native tools. A community-approved launch of a non-custodial, Visa-compatible Polkadot payment card signals broader ambitions in crypto-finance, with Bitcoin now at the heart of that playbook. From fintech firms to blockchain ecosystems, corporate Bitcoin adoption is no longer the exception, it’s becoming the strategy.
CryptoNews2025/06/13 22:21

