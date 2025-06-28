2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

PANews reported on June 28 that at the beginning of this week, the US dollar rose due to news of US intervention in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, but with the signing
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.02378+5.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+2.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 20:19
Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01361+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
U Coin
U$0.01286-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 19:05
Calamos Launches Three Bitcoin ETFs to Provide Downside Protection

Calamos Launches Three Bitcoin ETFs to Provide Downside Protection

PANews reported on June 28 that according to PRNewswire, asset management company Calamos announced the launch of three Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, aimed at providing investors with downside protection exposure, namely:
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 19:03
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000143-63.14%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01474-4.09%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments

Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments

PANews reported on June 28 that the 21st Century Business Herald "demystified" stablecoins from four dimensions, and the analysis pointed out that stablecoins are the shadow of legal currency, not
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004053-0.78%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.74%
Shadow
SHADOW$21.3-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 18:24
NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted

NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted

PANews reported on June 28 that NOYA.ai released a report on a hacker attack on the X platform. The incident was caused by a developer who had unauthorized access to
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.44%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.07+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 18:23
GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000455+13.18%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0771+0.39%
DROP
DROP$0.00000679-11.81%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:01
The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1495+8.02%
NODE
NODE$----%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:41
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Triathon
GROW$0.0142-11.25%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
DROP
DROP$0.00000679-11.81%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 17:36

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market