Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options

As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens. Wall Street Journal Sources Say Amazon, Walmart May Step Into Stablecoin Market As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has […]