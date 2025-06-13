2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Dow Jones down 500 points on escalating Israel – Iran tension

U.S. stocks are down, oil us up as escalating Middle East tensions stoke inflation fears.
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.0004545+0.61%
U Coin
U$0.01286-1.68%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:25
This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain

While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025. #partnercontent
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004053-0.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01733+4.52%
VinuChain
VC$0.00669+1.67%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:00
Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens

Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01969+13.16%
Delysium
AGI$0.04466+5.05%
온니1
LIKE$0.011291+1.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-13.04%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.44%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:00
Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options

As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens. Wall Street Journal Sources Say Amazon, Walmart May Step Into Stablecoin Market As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has […]
아이론 티타늄
TITAN$0.000000007664+3.31%
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 00:30
Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join

Favorable regulation is prompting more companies to accumulate Bitcoin reserves, making it more resilient to volatility.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01969+13.16%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 00:14
Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam

Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies. The sentencing was handed down by…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0004074+7.92%
멀티체인
MULTI$0.0648-5.09%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 00:11
Pi crypto value rebounds: key levels to watch

After a dramatic drop below the value area low, Pi Network has shown strong signs of recovery, bouncing from its swing low with aggressive demand. The buying wick printed on the latest daily candle confirms a strong reaction from what…
Candle TV
CANDLE$0.001924+0.46%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01976-11.74%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.5307-5.87%
DROP
DROP$0.00000679-11.81%
Crypto.news2025/06/14 00:11
Indian official: Tax department investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion

PANews reported on June 13 that Indian officials said the tax department is investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion.
PANews2025/06/13 23:59
How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move

The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.
스레숄드
T$0.01762-1.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1797-1.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.35%
PANews2025/06/13 23:54
Trump: Still planning to meet with Iran on Sunday, not worried about regional war

PANews June 13 news, US President Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Friday that it is not clear whether Iran still retains its nuclear program after Israel
Notcoin
NOT$0.001789+4.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+2.01%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.04195-3.38%
PANews2025/06/13 23:51

