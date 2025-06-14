2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv […]
Telcoin
TEL$0.003913+2.40%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 03:30
AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

Avalanche was hot hard by Middle East tensions, with technicals not going in its favor.
아발란체
AVAX$17.96+3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001788+4.86%
하드 프로토콜
HARD$0.008959+22.54%
홀로토큰
HOT$0.0008347+3.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:29
Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Little Pepe presale offers 40x potential as a Layer 2 memecoin built for explosive growth. #partnercontent
Solayer
LAYER$0.669+5.20%
페페
PEPE$0.00000952+5.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:11
Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings.  In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks…
RedStone
RED$0.2815+5.54%
SOON
SOON$0.2323-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:07
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.
SharpLink Gaming
SBET$0.0002307-0.60%
이더리움
ETH$2,434.08+0.79%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/14 02:57
Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards. S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02412-1.55%
온니1
LIKE$0.011291+1.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.50%
리얼와이
REAL$0.00376+0.53%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.1949+4.01%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 02:30
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01969+12.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 02:01
Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem

Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem

With just $31 million in stablecoins against $356 million in total value locked, Cardano’s founder has proposed unprecedented treasury diversification into Bitcoin and native dollar-pegged assets to boost the network’s decentralized finance and stablecoin ecosystem. On June 12, Cardano co-founder…
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
카다노
ADA$0.5635+2.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:49
India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.  According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto…
이피엔에스
PUSH$0.03426+0.73%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.505+4.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:37
Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody

Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody

Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad. Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 01:30

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market