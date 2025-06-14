MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: The group holding 1,000 to 100,000 ETH has increased its holdings by 1.49 million ETH in the past month
PANews reported on June 14 that according to data released by Santiment, there are currently 6,392 wallets holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH. In the past month alone, as retail
ETH
$2,433.52
+0.86%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 11:40
Data: BlackRock currently holds about 3% of all Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph monitoring, BlackRock already holds 3% of the total Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest institutional holders.
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 11:03
Coinbase Rallies Behind 2 Landmark Crypto Bills—52M US Owners Await Congress
Coinbase’s CEO is driving urgent action behind two landmark crypto bills that promise regulatory clarity, investor protection, and explosive growth for America’s digital asset future. Coinbase Urges Legislative Action on 2 Crypto Bills: ’52 Million American Crypto Owners Are Counting on It’ Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) renewed its call for Congress to establish clear […]
FUTURE
$0.10366
-7.12%
CLEAR
$0.04195
-3.38%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 10:45
Data: USDC circulation has decreased by about 100 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on June 14 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 12, Circle issued about 2.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the
USDC
$0.9996
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 10:33
From DeFi to DeETF: Who is quietly rewriting the underlying logic of DeFi asset allocation?
Introduction: From a geek’s toy to the new darling of Wall Street, how did DeFi do it? In the past few years, there has been a hot word in the
DEFI
$0.002423
+9.93%
HOT
$0.0008346
+3.30%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 10:30
White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest
PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY
WHITE
$0.000794
-4.96%
ACT
$0.04177
+3.75%
U
$0.01291
-1.22%
PEOPLE
$0.01733
+4.46%
HOUSE
$0.020393
+12.43%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 10:22
A certain ETH whale has sold a total of 1,692 ETH in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the ETH whale 0x55D...D4B7A has sold a total of 1,692 ETH (about $4.31 million) in the past 8 hours, with
ETH
$2,433.52
+0.86%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 09:52
Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective
Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance. Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
U
$0.01291
-1.22%
REAL
$0.00376
+0.53%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+103.38%
TRUMP
$9.074
+2.19%
MULTI
$0.06482
-5.03%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 09:45
An address suspected to be associated with ConsenSys bought another 5,463 ETH, worth about $14 million
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 3 hours ago, a whale/institutional address (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 5,463 ETH (worth $14 million) through over-the-counter (OTC)
ETH
$2,433.52
+0.86%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 09:20
White House reviewing SpaceX contract
PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department
WHITE
$0.000794
-4.96%
MUSK
$0.0001095
-15.89%
PEOPLE
$0.01733
+4.46%
HOUSE
$0.020393
+12.43%
TRUMP
$9.074
+2.19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market