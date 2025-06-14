2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million

"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Hyperliquid whale, who has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025", has once again
비트코인
BTC$107,219.37+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 16:02
Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador

Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador

Numbers from the Central Bank of El Salvador indicate that crypto remittances sent to El Salvador fell by 45% compared to the first four months of 2024. Crypto flows sent from abroad accounted for less than 1% of all funds sent by foreigners to family and friends. Crypto Remittances Keep Failing to Reach Widespread Adoption […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05577+7.43%
엘리시아
EL$0.004226-1.69%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 15:30
Is this coin the next Shiba Inu to grab before it explodes in 2025?

Is this coin the next Shiba Inu to grab before it explodes in 2025?

Little Pepe is emerging as 2025’s leading meme contender; fast, tax-free, and Layer 2 powered. #partnercontent
비트쉬바
SHIBA$0.000000000538-0.55%
메메
MEME$0.001559+6.70%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6698+5.28%
프리로스다오
FREE$0.00007318-0.43%
페페
PEPE$0.00000953+5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 14:37
Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout?

Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout?

After earning $500m from Hyperliquid, a teen investor goes all-in on XYZVerse, eyeing 1000% gains. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.02413-1.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677+3.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 14:24
SlowMist CISO: A user was suspected of purchasing a tampered "cold wallet" on Douyin, and about 50 million yuan of encrypted assets were stolen

SlowMist CISO: A user was suspected of purchasing a tampered "cold wallet" on Douyin, and about 50 million yuan of encrypted assets were stolen

PANews reported on June 14 that 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of SlowMist Technology, posted on the X platform that a user was suspected of purchasing a tampered
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0136-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 14:16
Kaito AI founder: More than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to holders and users

Kaito AI founder: More than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to holders and users

PANews reported on June 14 that Yu Hu, founder of Kaito AI, tweeted that a total of more than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to coin holders
Moonveil
MORE$0.01976+13.36%
Kaito
KAITO$1.4899+7.46%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 13:02
DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump
Salamanca
DON$0.000837+3.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.074+2.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 12:58
Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $2.176 million yesterday, ending the 19-day streak of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $2.176 million yesterday, ending the 19-day streak of net inflows

PANews reported on June 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$2.176 million yesterday (June 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000145-62.62%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013579+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 12:01
A Hyperliquid address shorted a basket of tokens, with funding fees totaling $2.275 million in three days

A Hyperliquid address shorted a basket of tokens, with funding fees totaling $2.275 million in three days

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Hyperliquid address 0xa31...8ad1e started shorting a basket of tokens including ETH, PEPE, and DOGE on June 12: DOGE and XRP
리플
XRP$2.1849+4.37%
이더리움
ETH$2,433.52+0.86%
도지
DOGE$0.16355+2.86%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
페페
PEPE$0.00000953+5.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 11:59
Silver and Platinum Break out as Dollar Hedge Game Shifts

Silver and Platinum Break out as Dollar Hedge Game Shifts

Silver and platinum are exploding higher as investors rotate out of gold, triggering a powerful surge fueled by dollar weakness, soaring ETF inflows, and tightening industrial supply. Silver and Platinum Prices Soar With US Debt Mounting and Demand Tightening Silver and platinum rallied sharply in June as investors diversified away from gold amid rising concerns […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048+2.12%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 11:45

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market