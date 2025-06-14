MEXC Exchange
Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China
PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin
PANews
2025/06/14 17:53
Crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe completes 50 million rupees Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit Gupta
PANews reported on June 14 that according to MarcaMoney, Indian crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe announced the completion of a 50 million rupee Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit
PANews
2025/06/14 17:41
Bitdeer: Bitcoin holdings have exceeded 1,400
PANews reported on June 14 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of June 13, its total
PANews
2025/06/14 17:31
Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio
Bond performance is in the gutter while bitcoin is reaching all-time highs. Savvy financial advisors are now telling their peers to throw out bonds and replace them with crypto. Abra’s Barhydt Predicts Crypto Will Replace Classic 60/40 Asset Allocation The decades-long rule of thumb for diversifying assets in a client portfolio by allocating 60% of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 17:30
Chan Ho-lim: Encourage Hong Kong and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong's Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ho-lim, said that the second policy declaration on the
PANews
2025/06/14 17:23
TikTok’s uncertain future reveals web2’s weaknesses | Opinion
Web3 won't displace web2 overnight, but it can offer creators an empowering alternative built on transparency, autonomy, and sustainability
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 17:17
The ApeCoin DAO dissolution proposal AIP-596 has officially started voting, and the deadline is June 26
PANews reported on June 14 that Yuga Labs co-founder Garga.eth announced on the X platform that the proposal AIP-596 to dissolve ApeCoin DAO has officially started voting, aiming to further
PANews
2025/06/14 17:04
Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes
PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some
PANews
2025/06/14 17:03
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6207.18 BTC
According to PANews on June 14, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,207.18, with a total
PANews
2025/06/14 16:42
What exactly is the recently popular stablecoin?
Author: He Liuying, Jiemian News Stablecoins have set off another round of market craze. Recently, there have been reports that Ant International is planning to apply for stablecoin licenses in
PANews
2025/06/14 16:25
