Gotbit Ordered to Dissolve After DOJ Seizes $23M in Crypto

The DOJ shut down Gotbit in a sweeping crackdown, seizing $23 million in crypto and exposing years of fake trading volume that misled investors and platforms. DOJ Forces Market Manipulator Gotbit to Shut Down The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 13 that Gotbit Consulting LLC, a cryptocurrency-focused financial firm based in Russia […]