El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell
PANews
2025/06/15 09:17
Ripple and SEC Seek to End XRP Dispute—Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Will Approve Request
A top crypto lawyer predicts a 70% chance the court will approve Ripple and the SEC’s request to dissolve a key injunction and resolve financial penalties. Ripple and SEC Request Injunction Relief—Deaton Predicts 70% Chance Court Will Approve Attorney and crypto advocate John E. Deaton stated on June 13 via social media platform X that […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 09:10
Data: DEX transaction volume increased by 460% in two years, and active loans increased by 357% in two years
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Token Terminal data showed that in two years (since June 2023), DEX transaction volume increased by 460%, active loans increased by
PANews
2025/06/15 09:06
IBM releases roadmap: launch large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029
PANews June 15 news, according to Cailian Press, IBM announced this week that it plans to launch a practical large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, and detailed the company's roadmap
PANews
2025/06/15 08:58
Amazon signs nuclear energy deal to power AI data centers
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Amazon recently signed an agreement with power infrastructure and supplier Talen Energy to use 1,920 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy to
PANews
2025/06/15 08:42
Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million
PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of
PANews
2025/06/15 08:38
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 37.1% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume increased by more than 150%.
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market experienced a strong rebound in the past week, with transaction volume jumping 37.10% to
PANews
2025/06/15 08:24
Report: Russia uses Bitcoin to fund teens for espionage and sabotage
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, an investigation conducted by Reuters in cooperation with blockchain analysis companies Global Ledger and Recoveris showed that Russian intelligence agencies have
PANews
2025/06/15 08:17
Financial Stability Board Chair warns: Cryptocurrencies are reaching a ‘tipping point’ of systemic risk
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CrowdfundInsider, the outgoing Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), Klaas Knot, issued a stern warning that the cryptocurrency market may be
PANews
2025/06/15 08:07
JPMorgan Flags Israel-Iran Conflict as Oil Prices Spike and Investor Confidence Wavers
Middle East tensions erupting between Israel and Iran have ignited global oil markets, with JPMorgan warning investors to prepare for volatility amid surging Brent crude prices. JPMorgan Links Israel-Iran Tensions to Oil Shock, Urges Investors to Brace for Volatility A fresh round of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East stirred financial markets, JPMorgan Private Bank’s […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 07:10
