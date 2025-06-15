MEXC Exchange
Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus
PANews
2025/06/15 20:06
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 15 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. Usually, he would disclose
PANews
2025/06/15 20:04
AguilaTrades opens a long BTC position and continues to increase its position to $262 million
PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades opened a $200 million long BTC position this morning and then continued to increase his
PANews
2025/06/15 19:56
Ripple is expected to reach a settlement with the US SEC and seek a change of verdict from the judge. Lawyer predicts a 70% chance of success
PANews reported on June 15 that according to DL News, after nearly five years of litigation, Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission hope to reach a settlement, but
PANews
2025/06/15 19:17
Blockstream CEO: Companies adopting Bitcoin strategies are eating the "lunch" of listed companies
According to PANews on June 15, Bitcoin Magazine President David Bailey posted on the X platform that every time a company adds Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, it will eliminate
PANews
2025/06/15 19:09
Buidlpad: The contribution period will be extended for 12 hours, and the total amount of donations distributed by the SAHARA community has exceeded 46 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 15 that Builderpad announced on the X platform that based on community feedback, the contribution period will be extended by 12 hours and is expected to
PANews
2025/06/15 18:56
Miner Weekly: American Bitcoin’s 25 EH/s Dream Rests on Chinese Hardware
This article first appeared in Miner Weekly, Blocksbridge Consulting’s weekly newsletter curating the latest news in bitcoin mining and data analysis from Theminermag. American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), the new proprietary Bitcoin mining carve-out from Hut 8, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is taking shape as it prepares to go public. The company […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 18:30
Vietnam passes digital technology bill to legalize cryptocurrency, expected to take effect on January 1 next year
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the Vietnamese National Assembly approved the Digital Technology Industry Act on June 14, which included digital assets in the regulatory scope.
PANews
2025/06/15 18:21
Vietnam legalizes crypto under new digital technology law
Vietnam has passed a sweeping digital technology law that legalizes crypto assets and outlines incentives for AI, semiconductors, and infrastructure.
PANews
2025/06/15 18:07
Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: The US dollar is moving towards the exploration of digital dollars
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Caixin.com, Li Jiange, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, wrote that since the 20th century, the US dollar anchor
PANews
2025/06/15 18:04
