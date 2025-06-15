2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker. “Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin […]
비트코인
BTC$107,225.75+0.39%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 00:10
TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction

TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction

As meme coins evolve beyond hype, Neo Pepe Coin is gaining traction for merging decentralization, community governance, and early-stage value mechanics into a fast-growing crypto movement. Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of innovation, decentralization. TRON, for instance, has…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02412-1.47%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.46+4.14%
메메
MEME$0.001559+6.63%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-13.04%
네오
NEO$5.462+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 00:00
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored

Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored

PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.2076+3.48%
DROP
DROP$0.00000679-11.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 23:06
Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update

Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update

Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña gets hacked, Brazil updates its crypto taxation regime, and crypto remittances fell 45% in El Salvador. No One Fell for It: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Was a […]
엘리시아
EL$0.004226-1.72%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 23:00
Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract

Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract

PANews reported on June 15 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s analysis, the most important reason for smashing KOGE first and then ZKJ may be that ZKJ has a contract, and they
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.2076+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 22:26
HYPE price eyes $50 as Hyperliquid crosses $2b milestone

HYPE price eyes $50 as Hyperliquid crosses $2b milestone

The current HYPE price is up by 330% from its lowest level in April. It's now on the verge of more gains after crossing a key $2 billion milestone.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01976+12.33%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02412-1.47%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.46+4.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 22:00
Trump: Iran and Israel should reach an agreement to make the Middle East great again

Trump: Iran and Israel should reach an agreement to make the Middle East great again

PANews June 15 news, according to Jinshi, Trump posted that Iran and Israel should reach an agreement and will reach an agreement, just like I made India and Pakistan reach
온니1
LIKE$0.011318+1.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.077+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 21:51
Pakistani Finance Minister and Michael Saylor Discuss Incorporating BTC into “Currency Resilience” Strategy

Pakistani Finance Minister and Michael Saylor Discuss Incorporating BTC into “Currency Resilience” Strategy

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor to discuss how to use Bitcoin
비트코인
BTC$107,225.75+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 21:44
A crypto trader was kidnapped in France and later released due to insufficient account funds

A crypto trader was kidnapped in France and later released due to insufficient account funds

PANews reported on June 15 that according to euro1, a 26-year-old trader was kidnapped on his way back to his home in Juvisy-sur-Orge on the night of Friday to Saturday.
Share
PANews2025/06/15 21:23
Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: ZKsync (ZK) will unlock
ZKsync
ZK$0.04612+4.53%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3066+0.59%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.2076+3.48%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01359+5.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 20:13

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market