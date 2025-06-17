2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

Author: Daisy, ChainCatcher Editor: Fairy, ChainCatcher Social prediction platform based on Base Upside is a social prediction market built on the Base blockchain network. The core mechanism is to judge
Core DAO
CORE$0.5183+1.84%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02866-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 07:01
Understanding What Is a Software Crypto Wallet and Why Choose Ledger?

Understanding What Is a Software Crypto Wallet and Why Choose Ledger?

This content is provided by a sponsor. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, securing digital assets has become paramount. A crucial component in this process is selecting the right crypto wallet. But what exactly is a software crypto wallet, and how does it differ from other types? What is a crypto wallet? At its core, a […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.5183+1.84%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01359-0.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002624+1.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 07:00
Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco

Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco

A new musical about Luigi Mangione featuring disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried debuted in San Francisco this past weekend, less than one year after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. SBF, Diddy & Luigi Characters Take Center Stage Directed by Nora Bradford, “Luigi: The Musical” bills itself as a “part comedy and part social commentary,” and largely follows the “bizarre reality” of Mangione’s life behind bars alongside fellow inmates Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. “The show reimagines these infamous figures as stand-ins for three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech,” the production’s website states. Despite mixed reviews and claims that it may be “too soon” for a show on such hot-button subject matter, Bradford affirms that her musical “interrogates” violence as opposed to glorifying it. “Luigi: The Musical uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface,” says Bradford. “Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?” Where Is Sam Bankman-Fried Now? Despite Bankman-Fried being listed as an inmate at MDC, federal prison records show that the former “king of crypto” has been housed at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California since late April. The crypto con man’s transfer from MDC to the prison that once held notorious prisoners, including cult leader Charles Manson, crime boss Al Capone, and former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, came just one month after he gave a high‑profile interview behind bars to media personality Tucker Carlson. Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple fraud charges in November 2023 for the dramatic crash of FTX after a month-long trial that saw numerous associates of the former crypto kingpin testify against him. “He knew it was wrong,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said during Bankman-Fried’s sentencing in March 2024. “He knew it was criminal. He regrets making a bad bet against the likelihood of getting caught—he’s not going to admit a thing.” It is unclear whether Terminal Island FCI will be Bankman-Fried’s final prison as he serves his 25-year sentence behind bars. Performances of Luigi: The Musical run through July 13.
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000066-46.77%
Milady Cult
CULT$0.0004816+0.27%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000955+0.95%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-13.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002624+1.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 06:17
Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Recent data shows that Bitcoin Knots now powers more than 12% of the 21,908 public Bitcoin nodes. The growing preference for Knots stems largely from debates surrounding Bitcoin Core’s development, particularly proposed adjustments to the OP_RETURN function and its data capacity. 12% and Climbing Data from Coin Dance shows a steady rise in Bitcoin Knots […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.5183+1.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01977+14.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.66%
이피엔에스
PUSH$0.03427+0.70%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 06:05
Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade

Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade

US President Donald Trump promoted a 250th anniversary celebration of the Army that coincided with his birthday, leading to a sharp divide in how many Americans spent June 14.
ARMY
ARMY$0.0215+4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+2.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 04:58
Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch. Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.39 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Record Third-Highest Ever Weekly Gain Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, […]
LayerNet
NET$0.00013503-0.20%
에버스케일
EVER$0.01047+12.58%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Octavia
VIA$0.0216-1.36%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 04:46
Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

U.S. stocks bounced back into positive territory as crude prices plunged more than 4% in the past 24 hours and have now slid 8.74% since June 12. Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that oil’s trajectory could oscillate unpredictably in the months ahead. $76 to $70: Crude Collapses as Nuclear Talks Stall While much attention remains […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.01977+14.07%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05584+7.59%
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.0004554+0.99%
U Coin
U$0.01286-1.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.66%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 03:30
Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Crypto exchange Coinbase is facing backlash for sponsoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14. Coinbase Sponsorship Sparks Military Controversy Social media was flooded with videos and images of Coinbase’s sponsorship at the event , which was intended to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. US Army, sponsored by Coinbase pic.twitter.com/c3KtJNFQdQ — Luke Metro (@luke_metro) June 15, 2025 Longtime Coinbase customer Adam Cochran took to X on Monday to share that he would be selling his positions in the crypto company, calling the organization’s decision to back the event “gross” and “bad marketing” for mainstream digital asset adoption stateside. “It’s time for me to vote with my wallet and use alternatives that either align with my values or that can actually keep their ‘credibly neutral’ stance, instead of only applying it conveniently,” Cochran wrote. “If you told me a few years ago Coinbase would be a sponsor to a U.S. military parade I’d think you were insane,” another X user wrote. America250, the organization behind this past weekend’s event, confirmed the Brian Armstrong-led crypto exchange as one of its high-profile sponsors in a June 9 press release. Additional sponsors of the parade included military giant Lockheed Martin, defense company Palantir, and shipping organization FedEx. Protests Erupt Amid Military Parade Trump largely used his remarks at the event to laud the U.S. military, calling it the “greatest, fiercest, and bravest fighting force” globally. “Every other country celebrates their victories,” Trump told attendees. “It’s about time America did too.” However, not everyone was as receptive to Trump’s militaristic grandstanding, with “No King” protests breaking out nationwide in opposition to the opulent parade. Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn't belong to a king. It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people. https://t.co/c3BlFb9dCe — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2025 “Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn’t belong to a king,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a June 14 statement. “It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016564+25.38%
CROAK
C$0.0000914-1.93%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0215+4.87%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03023+1.51%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000955+0.95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 02:24
Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to gather this Wednesday, and all signs point to the benchmark interest rate staying right where it is. But looking ahead to the coming months—starting in July—the odds of a rate cut are stacking up. Prediction Markets Hint at Powell Holding—For Now Global markets will be tuned […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05584+7.59%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.006645+1.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.66%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 02:10
Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

Tron, the blockchain platform founded by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, is reportedly planning to enter U.S. public markets through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, according to a recent report from the Financial Times . The entry will be coordinated by Dominari Securities. Once finalized, the deal will establish a new entity known as Tron Inc., which will reportedly hold substantial amounts of TRX, Tron’s native digital asset. The FT report indicates that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, may assume a leadership position within the rebranded company. Tron to Inject $210M in TRX as It Eyes Nasdaq Debut The newly formed Tron Inc. is expected to onboard as much as $210 million worth of TRX tokens, with a structure that resembles MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric treasury model , positioning it as a publicly traded vehicle to leverage its crypto reserves. Dominari Securities operates under Dominari Holdings, which is affiliated with American Data Centers. This venture, focused on AI infrastructure, was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom sit on the advisory board. JUST IN: Tron $TRX to go public in the US. For your info JS is the largest holder in $trump coin. Do you understand game… pic.twitter.com/gegiKNxlmL — Nilesh Rohilla (@nilesh_rohilla) June 16, 2025 This development follows closely on the heels of Circle Internet Financial’s landmark listing on the New York Stock Exchange , where it raised $1.05 billion in one of the largest crypto IPOs of the year. Circle’s public debut has indicated renewed investor interest in blockchain firms, particularly amid improving regulatory clarity under the Trump administration and growing institutional support for crypto assets. Justin Sun’s High-Stakes Bet: Going Public, Trump Ties, and $79B Stablecoin Empire Justin Sun’s relationship with the Trump family appears to be deepening. In May, he attended a private banquet at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside 24 other major holders of the $TRUMP meme token. He has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-aligned crypto venture that recently launched the USD1 stablecoin on the Tron network. Thank you Tron!!! @justinsuntron @worldlibertyfi #USD1 https://t.co/6CvSaIs04H — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 11, 2025 Following the merger news, TRX token price climbed roughly 3%, trading around $0.2785, according to CoinGecko. Source: Cryptonews Tron currently manages more than $4.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) and has a stablecoin market cap of $79 billion, making it the second-largest player in the global stablecoin space. TRON is processing $20 BILLION in stable coins DAILY, that's more volume than Visa! Justin Sun: "Everyone who matters in crypto is already here" as Dubai dethrones Singapore as the crypto capital 🏙 From $5T to $7T projected volume in 2025. The revolution is happening on-chain… — Kate Miller (@KateMillerGems) June 5, 2025 In addition, Tron’s daily active address count is nearing 3 million , marking its highest level since May 2023.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016564+25.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1843+0.98%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.44%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.007327+0.13%
USD1
USD1$0.9998--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 00:34

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market