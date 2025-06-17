MEXC Exchange
Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects
Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new
PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to
PANews
2025/06/17 08:50
US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations
PANews reported on June 17 that according to a senior White House reporter from CBS News, US officials said that the United States would not take the initiative to join
PANews
2025/06/17 08:47
"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare
PANews reported on June 17 that AI pioneer and "AI Godfather" Geoffrey Hinton recently issued the most severe warning in the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying that super-intelligent AI
PANews
2025/06/17 08:45
Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Ava Labs, Playfull and Magic Eden jointly launched the Avalanche Battle Pass free NFT, where users can mint in Magic Eden
PANews
2025/06/17 08:40
Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine
PANews reported on June 17 that according to cnBeta, the Rotterdam Court ruled on June 16 that Apple's payment policy for dating apps in the App Store constituted market abuse,
PANews
2025/06/17 08:34
OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their
PANews
2025/06/17 08:25
Telegram founder accuses French media of keeping silent about his interview and smear campaign
PANews reported on June 17 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on his channel that his interview with Tucker Carlson about the situation in France a week
PANews
2025/06/17 08:20
JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a
PANews
2025/06/17 08:17
US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump
PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
