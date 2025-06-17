2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption

Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption

Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.
SEED
SEED$0,001887+1,12%
Startup
STARTUP$0,012353+41,56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000008-49,36%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:24
Coinbase seeks SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks

Coinbase seeks SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Reuters, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the company is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
U Coin
U$0,01286-1,60%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:10
Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world

Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, JD Group Chairman Liu Qiangdong said in a sharing session today that JD hopes to apply for stablecoin licenses in
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016554+25,31%
Major
MAJOR$0,18428+0,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:00
Brazil’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes First Committee

Brazil’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes First Committee

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin News, Brazil's Bitcoin Reserve Act "PL 4501/2023 or PL 4501/2024" has passed the first committee for review. The bill proposes to
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04177+3,67%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 21:53
Namada has completed the final stages of its mainnet launch, and the native token will soon be available for trading

Namada has completed the final stages of its mainnet launch, and the native token will soon be available for trading

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Namada, based on Cosmos, has completed the final stage of its mainnet launch and launched a system designed to provide
Stage
STAGE$0,0000653-13,04%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0,01357+4,30%
SOON
SOON$0,2324-4,04%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,00000000008-49,36%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 21:50
Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other. Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while…
Moonveil
MORE$0,01981+14,57%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02416-1,30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 21:48
io.net expands AI toolkit with Walrus integration for encrypted model storage

io.net expands AI toolkit with Walrus integration for encrypted model storage

io.net is bolstering its decentralized AI infrastructure by integrating Walrus’ encrypted storage protocol, enabling developers to securely train and deploy custom models without relying on traditional cloud providers. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 17, decentralized…
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10917+0,93%
IO
IO$0,702+6,84%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0,111+3,54%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,00006+103,38%
LayerNet
NET$0,00013503-0,20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 21:43
Musk's XAI in talks to raise $4.3 billion in equity funding

Musk's XAI in talks to raise $4.3 billion in equity funding

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Musk's XAI is in talks to raise $4.3 billion through equity financing.
Xai
XAI$0,05076+6,03%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0,0001097-16,51%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 21:33
Galaxy and Liquid Collective partner to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutions

Galaxy and Liquid Collective partner to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutions

PANews reported on June 17 that Galaxy Digital and Liquid Collective have reached a cooperation agreement to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutional investors. According to the agreement, Galaxy
Share
PANews2025/06/17 21:32
Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture. Key Takeaways: Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial. He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture. Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself. Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune. According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes , Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million. Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets. That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders. Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members. If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders. That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures. Pres. Trump raked in $57.7M from the crypto scheme he and his sons helped launch. WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF CRONY CAPITALISM. pic.twitter.com/refkdV1Xmw — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 15, 2025 The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification. Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign. Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016554+25,31%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000048+2,12%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0007943-4,91%
Salamanca
DON$0,000842+4,07%
CROAK
C$0,0000923-2,12%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 21:27

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market