2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Moonshot launches Renegade Angel ($xavier)

Moonshot launches Renegade Angel ($xavier)

PANews reported on June 17 that Moonshot announced the launch of Renegade Angel ($xavier) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$12.7 million and its 24-hour trading
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Xavier
XAVIER$0.007188-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 23:26
This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization. #partnercontent
온니1
LIKE$0.011246+1.13%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0006657--%
메메
MEME$0.001557+6.49%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000958+1.26%
리플
XRP$2.1855+4.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:09
a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud. On June 17,…
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01357+4.38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-49.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:06
The crypto fund domicile decision: EU or the UK?

The crypto fund domicile decision: EU or the UK?

As the EU’s MiCA regulation and the UK’s evolving crypto laws diverge, fund managers face a key choice: to opt for the EU’s legal certainty and passporting or the UK’s
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 23:05
Sei price may crash 22% and then rebound

Sei price may crash 22% and then rebound

Sei price continued its strong downtrend today, June 17, as the ongoing crypto crash accelerated. Sei (SEI) token dropped to $0.1660, its lowest level since April 17, and is now down more than 40% from its May high. From its…
Moonveil
MORE$0.01994+15.66%
SEI
SEI$0.2837+0.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+3.66%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01357+4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 22:45
Next-Gen Crypto Mining: Blockchain Company Introduces New Cloud Contracts

Next-Gen Crypto Mining: Blockchain Company Introduces New Cloud Contracts

With the full outbreak of the digital economy today, the threshold for traditional cryptocurrency mining is being continuously lowered. Mining machines that used to require high investment and complex operation and maintenance have now been replaced by smarter methods – you can easily participate in the mining process of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum with just a smartphone. All this is due to the leapfrog development of cloud mining technology. The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of the platform, and users receive daily currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. You only need to choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income. In layman’s terms, it’s like you entrust a professional company to mine for you, and you can receive mining income on time without doing it yourself. This “worry-free, labor-saving, zero-maintenance” model is becoming the mainstream choice for global crypto investors to obtain passive income. Blockchain Cloud Mining Advantages Signup Bonus : Get $12 upon registration (can be used for daily check-ins, earning $0.6 profit per day). Legal Compliance: Officially authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Institutions. Military-grade Security: High-security encryption and multi-signature wallets provide maximum protection. Transparency in Business Operations: The entire process is simple and reliable, with real-time mining analysis and transparent payments. Flexible Plans: A variety of mining contracts are available; both beginners and experienced investors can make considerable profits. Eco-friendly Infrastructure: 100% sustainable power generation methods are used to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone. Technical Implementation: This integration leverages the infrastructure of blockchaincloudmining.com to provide a unique consensus protocol for XRP and other cryptocurrencies, enabling smooth and cost-effective transactions. Customers can set computing power using a convenient interface. In addition, investors can receive daily earnings and transfer them directly to their wallets. The complete list of new stable income contracts can be found here . You can get earnings the day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts. Security and Sustainability In the field of mining, trust and security are crucial. BlockchainCloudMining knows this and puts user safety first. BlockchainCloudMining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability. All mines use clean energy to achieve cloud computing carbon neutrality. Renewable energy protection ring Investment Case Invest $10,000 to buy $10,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract], with a term of 45 days and a daily yield of 1.35%. After the user successfully purchases, the passive income that can be obtained every day = $10,000 × 1.35% = $135. After 45 days, the user’s principal and income: $10,000 + $135 × 45 days = $10,000 + $6,075 = $16,075 Conclusion BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications. Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries. Business license issued by the UK regulator ： Visit blockchaincloudmining.com to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01656+25.35%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004052-0.63%
Salamanca
DON$0.000842+4.07%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.22873-0.55%
FORM
FORM$2.794-2.25%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 22:45
TRM Labs: 99% of stablecoin transactions will be used for legal purposes in 2024

TRM Labs: 99% of stablecoin transactions will be used for legal purposes in 2024

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, the latest report from crypto analysis company TRM Labs shows that 99% of stablecoin transactions in 2024 will be used
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:43
U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%

U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, US cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%, Bitfarms fell 3.2%, and Strategy fell 1.3%. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF fell 2.8%,
U Coin
U$0.01285-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:35
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,052 BTC (worth $427.48 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a
비트코인
BTC$107,232.6+0.22%
이더리움
ETH$2,433.87+0.76%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013547+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:30
Decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital and others

Decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital and others

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, the decentralized AI infrastructure project Gradient Network announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing. This round
SEED
SEED$0.001887+1.07%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.44%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 22:28

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market