JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments
With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire. Technology-driven…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 00:30
Ink will launch its native token INK, and airdrops will be targeted at early participants of the liquidity protocol
PANews reported on June 18 that the Layer2 network Ink announced that it will launch the ecosystem's native token INK, with a total supply permanently limited to 1 billion, and
PANews
2025/06/18 00:07
Trump: We now have complete control of Iran's airspace
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, Trump said that we now have full control over Iran's airspace. Iran has advanced air tracking systems and other defense
PANews
2025/06/18 00:00
Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months
One Coinbase insider sold more than $5 million in shares in the last three months.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Iran announces launch of the tenth phase of "Real Promise-3" operation against Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Iran announced the launch of the tenth phase of the "Real Commitment-3" operation against Israel.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:56
StarkWare announces launch of STRK token delegation program
PANews reported on June 17 that StarkWare announced the launch of the STRK token delegation program, which aims to support the decentralization of Starknet by empowering validators. Thereby helping to
PANews
2025/06/17 23:44
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister: Mission in Iran is almost complete
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs said that the mission in Iran is nearing completion.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:39
A beginner’s roadmap to investing in Neo Pepe Protocol
Neo Pepe Protocol presale surges as newcomers flock to its memecoin movement with $102k+ raised at just $0.05 per token. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:38
Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first
As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 414 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 17 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $414 million, of which $89.0266 million
PANews
2025/06/17 23:30
