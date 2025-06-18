MEXC Exchange
Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.
PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on
PANews
2025/06/18 12:48
WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone
PANews reported on June 18 that WLFI's official social media said that Sahara exclusively adopted USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing up to 59 million US
PANews
2025/06/18 12:35
Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July
PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be
PANews
2025/06/18 12:27
Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain
PANews reported on June 18 that Ondo Finance announced the launch of the "Global Markets Alliance", which will work with Solana Foundation, BitGo, 1inch, Trust Wallet and other institutions to
PANews
2025/06/18 12:06
HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury
Hyperliquid (HYPE) sustained a 6% decline on Tuesday despite Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia's (EYEN) announcement that it entered a securities purchase agreement to offer up to $50 million of its shares to establish a HYPE treasury.
Fxstreet
2025/06/18 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $216 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached US$216 million, achieving net inflows for
PANews
2025/06/18 11:57
Ethereum spot ETF daily net inflow of $11.09 million, BlackRock ETHA leads
PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $11.0947 million. Among them, BlackRock ETHA
PANews
2025/06/18 11:55
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hovered around key levels on Wednesday after falling the previous day.
Fxstreet
2025/06/18 11:31
Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose
PANews reported on June 18 that Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that listing is the starting point, not the end
PANews
2025/06/18 11:30
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange will implement a package of innovative foreign exchange policies in the pilot free trade zones
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange,
PANews
2025/06/18 11:26
