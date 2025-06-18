MEXC Exchange
Latin American energy giant Feniix Energy closes $75 million oil and gas deal via blockchain tokenization
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, Latin American energy company Feniix Energy has completed a $75 million acquisition of producing oil and gas assets through blockchain tokenization.
PANews
2025/06/18 18:02
Goldman Sachs bets on Bitcoin ETFs; Telegram whales eye this Solana-based presale
As Goldman Sachs loads up on safe, regulated Bitcoin ETFs, crypto-native whales are chasing bolder bets, like APORK, a memecoin mixing virality with real utility. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 18:00
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings of 31.21 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 184.67 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, increased its holdings of 31.2108 bitcoins on June 18,
PANews
2025/06/18 17:43
Illegal crypto mining farm on state land shut down in Russia
Russian prosecutors have dismantled a massive illegal crypto mining farm operating on state-owned land without permits, disguised as an industrial plant. In Nazarovo, an industrial town in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, prosecutors have shut down an illegal open-air crypto mining operation…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 17:40
Chinese Bitcoin mining hardware giants are closing in on U.S. markets, what are the risks?
Three Chinese firms that control more than 90% of Bitcoin mining hardware market are reportedly setting up manufacturing hubs in the U.S. as direct result of President Trump’s tariff war. According to a recent report by Reuters, the world’s top…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 17:39
Hyperliquid's "Insider Whale" BTC 40x short position still has a floating profit of $3.366 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" BTC 40x short position is currently worth $116 million, with a floating profit of
PANews
2025/06/18 17:38
Analysis: If the Fed meeting hints at only one rate cut in 2025, it may put pressure on risky assets such as Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 18 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, said that the conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth day, and the two
PANews
2025/06/18 17:35
The U.S. Department of Justice and Europol have taken down the world’s largest dark web drug market operating via Monero
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, the U.S. Department of Justice and Europol, together with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries, closed Archetyp Market, the world's largest
PANews
2025/06/18 17:28
OP Labs Product Manager: It is estimated that every fintech company will run its own blockchain in the next five years
PANews June 18 news, according to CoinDesk, OP Labs product manager Sam McIngvale said that in the next five years, every fintech company will operate its own blockchain. He pointed
PANews
2025/06/18 17:24
Central Financial Committee: Support the development of supply chain finance using blockchain and other technologies, and build an offshore financial system that matches Shanghai
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Central Financial Committee issued the "Opinions on Supporting the Acceleration of the Construction of Shanghai International Financial Center".
PANews
2025/06/18 17:15
