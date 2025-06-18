MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-29 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
GENIUS Act could bring trillions in institutional crypto capital: experts weigh in
Stablecoin regulation is set to transform the entire financial sector, industry experts believe.
ACT
$0.04174
+3.57%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:06
US President Trump: (on possible attack on Iran) may take action, may not
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that (regarding the possibility of launching an attack on Iran) action may be taken or not.
NOT
$0.001789
+4.74%
TRUMP
$9.074
+2.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 22:02
Dow, S&P 500 open flat ahead of Fed’s rate decision
U.S. stocks looked to edge higher on Wednesday as the market pondered the next steps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the unfolding Israel-Iran conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near 42,246, up 30 points at…
U
$0.01287
-1.45%
NEAR
$2.144
+3.67%
EDGE
$0.07736
-0.98%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:00
US President Trump: Federal Reserve Chairman Powell may not cut interest rates today
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump reiterated that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates and said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell might not
NOT
$0.001789
+4.74%
TRUMP
$9.074
+2.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:57
US bombers deployed to military base in southern Spain
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, on June 18 local time, Spanish Defense Minister Robles confirmed at a House of Representatives meeting that US bombers have
HOUSE
$0.02031
+12.19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:56
Thousands and The Wildcard Alliance are jointly raising $9 million, led by Paradigm and others
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Venturebeat, Web3 protocol Thousands announced that it and its sister company, Web3 game development company The Wildcard Alliance, are jointly raising $9
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:47
Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution
PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six
SIX
$0.01859
-1.89%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:29
Bitcoin price could fall under $100k, options data suggests
Bitcoin price has retreated in the past few days, and the futures market points to more downside, potentially to $100,000. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $104,650 on Wednesday, June 18, marking a 6.52% decline from its highest level this year. Option…
BTC
$107,249.96
+0.25%
MORE
$0.02012
+15.69%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 21:22
Crypto savings app Nook completes $2.5 million in financing, with Coinbase Ventures and others participating
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Fortune magazine, Nook, a crypto savings app founded by three former Coinbase engineers, has completed US$2.5 million in financing. Investors include Coinbase
APP
$0.00624
-5.95%
THREE
$0.00429
+5.66%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:17
Crypto.com and Deribit to Accept BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund as Collateral
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Forbes, crypto exchanges Crypto.com and Deribit will accept BlackRock's (@BlackRock) tokenized fund BUIDL as collateral, allowing institutional clients to use it for
COM
$0.016547
+25.26%
FUND
$0.0298
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 21:11
Trending News
More
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market