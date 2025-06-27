2025-06-29 Sunday

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,249.97+0.25%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0768--%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-12.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.35%
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead. On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset…
아발란체
AVAX$17.96+3.51%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.3724+2.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001634+4.60%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million

PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4978+4.12%
PANews2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise

The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…
솔라나
SOL$150.86+6.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.1842+0.97%
온니1
LIKE$0.011265+1.27%
리플
XRP$2.1847+4.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002626+1.94%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:03
Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens

Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens. The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according…
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2036+5.87%
메메
MEME$0.001557+6.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.072+2.10%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:01
OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident

PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
PANews2025/06/27 17:00
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006936+0.84%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.004704+3.61%
PANews2025/06/27 17:00
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16

PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.02377+5.97%
PANews2025/06/27 16:50
The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion

Retail investors are right to want to support the web3 economy, and the FCA should provide them with the guidelines and protection.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.35%
Crypto.news2025/06/27 16:27
TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies

PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected
CATCH
CATCH$0.0809+7.72%
PANews2025/06/27 16:23

