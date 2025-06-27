MEXC Exchange
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
PANews
2025/06/27 17:17
Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO
Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead. On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million
PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise
The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:03
Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens
Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens. The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident
PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16
PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said
PANews
2025/06/27 16:50
The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion
Retail investors are right to want to support the web3 economy, and the FCA should provide them with the guidelines and protection.
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 16:27
TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies
PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected
PANews
2025/06/27 16:23
