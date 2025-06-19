2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

PANews reported on June 19 that Fed Chairman Powell said at a press conference that under the influence of the Trump administration's tariff increase, US inflation may rise significantly in
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+2.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:44
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.002901+0.27%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10382-6.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Major
MAJOR$0.18417+0.95%
U Coin
U$0.01287-1.45%
오아시스 네트워크
ROSE$0.02377+5.97%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
US media: Trump privately approved the attack plan on Iran, but did not issue the final order

US media: Trump privately approved the attack plan on Iran, but did not issue the final order

PANews June 19 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump has privately approved the plan to attack Iran, but has not yet issued a final order, saying that
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0769+0.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786+4.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+2.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:24
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17. Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.” Today brings us one step closer to becoming a welcoming home for digital asset companies. Now, let’s finish the job & pass market structure legislation to fulfill @POTUS ' vision of becoming the crypto capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/tyz6Kbc5qK — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 18, 2025 “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks. “This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).” The GENIUS Act Heads To The House The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage . Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures. The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents. “A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release . Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016547+25.26%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03023+1.51%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0005645+3.94%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.007+7.85%
USD1
USD1$0.9998--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 06:44
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes

Justice Department officials did not go into great detail regarding the investment scam, but said that more than 400 suspected victims had lost millions of dollars.
Moonveil
MORE$0.01984+14.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786+4.56%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0003801+0.98%
어산지다오
JUSTICE$0.00006392+0.96%
피그토큰
PIG$0.00000001718-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 05:46
XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Ripple's XRP is down 0.5% on Wednesday amid announcements from 3iQ, Purpose Investments and Evolve that their XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRPQ, XRPP and XRP will launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
리플
XRP$2.185+4.12%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-46.66%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 05:10
Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016547+25.26%
SIX
SIX$0.01859-1.89%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-12.17%
IO
IO$0.701+6.53%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.11064-4.89%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market