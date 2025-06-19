2025-06-29 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
메메
MEME$0.001557+6.35%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.111+3.44%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009346+3.94%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$37.56+4.53%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01361-0.58%
LENS
LENS$0.003352+11.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.017991-0.04%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-46.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
메메
MEME$0.001557+6.35%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-12.17%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0007866-1.77%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00999-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01361-0.58%
홀로토큰
HOT$0.0008356+3.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:45
Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund

Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, Ethena Labs and Securitize announced that they have achieved 24/7 atomic swaps between their stablecoin USDtb and BlackRock's tokenized treasury
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:29
Czech gov’t resists 4th overthrow attempt amid $45M Bitcoin scandal

Czech gov’t resists 4th overthrow attempt amid $45M Bitcoin scandal

The Czech Republic’s Civic Democratic Party survived another no-confidence vote, triggered by opposition party concerns over a $45 million Bitcoin donation linked to a convicted criminal.
스레숄드
T$0.0176-1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:21
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
GET
GET$0.01118-1.55%
Sign
SIGN$0.0657+1.37%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020303+12.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.073+2.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.0173+4.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news
페치 에이아이
FET$0.681+2.12%
Sender
ASI$0.004152+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:02

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market