Iran releases map of US military bases within missile range in response to recent US air strike threats

PANews June 19 news, according to CCTV News, on the 19th local time, Iran's Tasnim News Agency released a map of 10 US military bases in the Middle East within
PANews2025/06/19 14:33
What could $1,000 in Hyperliquid, XYZVerse, and Ondo Finance be worth by 2035?

A $1,000 investment spread across Hyperliquid, XYZVerse, and Ondo Finance today could unlock major gains by 2035, driven by market momentum and community strength. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:29
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Economic Daily published an article: There are unstable risks behind stablecoins

PANews reported on June 19 that China Economic Net's Economic Daily published an article today titled "There are Unstable Risks Behind Stablecoins", saying that the stablecoin market has continued to
PANews2025/06/19 14:24
Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the wallet address marked as the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,530.59 ETH (about 11.4 million US dollars) to the new
PANews2025/06/19 14:17
New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Over $440,000 in stolen crypto funds has been secured by New York officials in an ongoing fraud investigation that targeted locals. Authorities from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and the New York State…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:17
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash

PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the hacker address that attacked abracadabra.money in March this year transferred 3,000 ETH (about 7.5 million US dollars) to Tornado
PANews2025/06/19 13:56

