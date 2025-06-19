2025-06-29 Sunday

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4978+4.14%
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex. According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million. The funds,…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 16:30
The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target. On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had…
비트코인
BTC$107,249.96+0.28%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 16:28
Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news from Deribit, about $3.9 billion of crypto options will expire tomorrow. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is
비트코인
BTC$107,249.96+0.28%
PAIN
PAIN$1.0991+7.21%
이더리움
ETH$2,433.42+0.93%
PANews2025/06/19 16:25
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
유에스디코인
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.071+2.10%
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
페치 에이아이
FET$0.6809+2.11%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1111+3.54%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01356+4.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-46.66%
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

Crypto asset trading platforms are increasingly adopting blockchain-native assets such as the USDC stablecoin, and tokenized treasuries such as BlackRock’s BUIDL to improve collateral efficiency in the derivatives market. These
유에스디코인
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
PANews2025/06/19 16:00
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
트러스트스왑
SWAP$0.09486+4.71%
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
U Coin
U$0.01288-1.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068+3.65%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+103.38%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01356+4.46%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

For the first time in Bitcoin’s history, the amount of BTC held dormant for a decade or more is now growing faster than the network is producing new coins.  This shift, which began shortly after the April 2024 halving, marks…
비트코인
BTC$107,249.96+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01993+14.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068+3.65%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:22

