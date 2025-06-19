2025-06-29 Sunday

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties

Author: Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily On June 16, 2025, US President Trump officially announced the launch of his mobile communications brand Trump Mobile, and simultaneously announced its first smartphone T1
Planet
PANews2025/06/19 19:00
Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight. According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 18:49
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Fxstreet2025/06/19 18:42
MIM hacker launders $7.5m worth of stolen funds through Tornado Cash

On-chain data reveals that the attacker behind the Magic Internet Money or MIM hack in March 2025 recently sent through $7.5m worth of stolen funds into crypto mixer platform Tornado Cash. According to on-chain data from blockchain security firm CertiK,…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 18:38
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Author: Duo Nine Compiled by: Tim, PANews The stablecoin market is changing, and USDT and USDC will not return the profits they generate to users, but will keep them for
PANews2025/06/19 18:24
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Xi Jinping: Ceasefire is the top priority, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on exchanging views on the situation
PANews2025/06/19 18:17

