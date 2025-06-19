2025-06-29 Sunday

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain

PANews reported on June 19 that according to an announcement by Sonic Labs, DeFi aggregator 1inch has officially integrated the Sonic chain. Users can now directly access the Sonic network
PANews2025/06/19 22:03
There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
PANews2025/06/19 22:01
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
PANews2025/06/19 21:46
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Le Monde, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been approved by the Paris Court of Appeal to leave France on a limited basis
PANews2025/06/19 21:34
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack
PANews2025/06/19 21:10
Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08

