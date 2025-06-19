MEXC Exchange
Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
PANews
2025/06/19 22:38
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.
PANews
2025/06/19 22:32
Trump refutes Wall Street Journal report that US military plan to strike Iran has been approved
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, citing a report by Sky News in the UK, US President Trump refuted the Wall Street Journal's report that "Trump
PANews
2025/06/19 22:29
Visa expands stablecoin business in Europe, Middle East and Africa
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Visa announced the expansion of stablecoin service capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA)
PANews
2025/06/19 22:27
Khamenei's latest statement: The United States has intervened in the affairs of the Middle East, exposing Israel's "weakness and incompetence"
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by Sina Finance citing British Sky News, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei posted on the social platform X on the 19th
PANews
2025/06/19 22:16
Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report
X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy
For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
PANews
2025/06/19 22:10
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
PANews
2025/06/19 22:09
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:08
