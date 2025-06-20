2025-06-29 Sunday

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
라이프 크립토
LIFE$0.00004771+1.10%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Core DAO
CORE$0.5189+1.64%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01357-0.80%
PANews2025/06/20 16:07
Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative. According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver…
비트코인
BTC$107,249.96+0.30%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.11256+4.93%
자블
JAB$0.001487+2.26%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:58
Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy. On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a…
비트코인
BTC$107,249.96+0.30%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0001235-0.48%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00429+5.66%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:57
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
프리로스다오
FREE$0.00007343-0.28%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-47.01%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:35
GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to official news, the Meme trading platform GMGN has launched the IOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track", and users can search and
RWAX
APP$0.00624-5.95%
메메
MEME$0.00156+6.70%
PANews2025/06/20 15:25
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05569+7.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1785-2.19%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Traders who shorted 16 altcoins on Hyperliquid have accumulated a profit of $9.68 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a trader who shorted 16 altcoins on the Hyperliquid platform has accumulated a profit of $9.68 million, a significant
PANews2025/06/20 15:17
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

PANews reported on June 20 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of a public consultation on new rules for the listing of digital assets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000008-47.01%
PANews2025/06/20 15:15
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
비트쉬바
SHIBA$0.000000000538-0.55%
메메
MEME$0.00156+6.70%
Farcana
FAR$0.000396-17.84%
시바이누
SHIB$0.00001153+3.31%
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13

