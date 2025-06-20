2025-06-29 Sunday

Texas police pry open cryptocurrency ATM and recover $25,000 in fraud losses

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the sheriff of Jasper County, Texas, used cutting tools to forcibly dismantle a Bitcoin ATM machine in the local time, trying
PANews2025/06/20 17:12
Russian digital ruble expected to achieve mass adoption by 2026

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the Financial Market Committee of the Russian State Duma, said on June 18 that the large-scale application
PANews2025/06/20 17:10
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
PANews2025/06/20 17:01
TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.
PANews2025/06/20 16:59
Solana Ecosystem DePIN Project Shaga Announces Postponement of Its TGE from Q2 to Q3

PANews reported on June 20 that the Solana ecosystem DePIN project Shaga officially announced that its token generation event (TGE), originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, has now
PANews2025/06/20 16:56
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
PANews2025/06/20 16:22
Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78

PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
PANews2025/06/20 16:17

