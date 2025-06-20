2025-06-29 Sunday

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Fed Governor Waller sends a clear dovish signal: in favor of a rate cut in July

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller recently said that he agrees that a rate cut should be considered in July, and believes that tariffs
PANews2025/06/20 21:05
Bank of England Governor casts doubt on the case for retail CBDC

BOE Governor has cast doubt on the case for a digital pound for consumers, questioning its necessity even as the central bank moves ahead with developing a wholesale version for use between financial institutions. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 21:00
TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, said in an interview that the company plans
PANews2025/06/20 20:28
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Tether CEO Reveals Open-Source Local Password Manager—Urges “Ditch the Cloud” After $300M Data Leak Threat

Stablecoin issuer Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino announced that plan to launch a new password manager that stores all user data locally, with no reliance on cloud infrastructure. The announcement comes just after researchers uncovered a major data breach exposing over 16 billion login credentials. Tether Enters Privacy Tech Race With PearPass, Aiming to Secure Crypto Users Password Post-Leak Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, revealing that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully open-source password manager built to run without servers or remote storage. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino wrote. “16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass.” The cloud has failed us. Again. 16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass — coming soon. A fully local, open-source password manager. No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely… https://t.co/FkL1wrdpCo pic.twitter.com/wynlieJ2E4 — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) June 19, 2025 The data breach, uncovered by the Cybernews research team , includes stolen credentials from major online platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub. Many of the datasets were compiled using info-stealer malware and other techniques, some containing over 3 billion entries alone. Cybernews warned that the breach poses a severe threat to digital identity and crypto asset security, calling it “a blueprint for mass exploitation.” The structure of the data, including recent login tokens, cookies, and credentials, makes it especially dangerous for crypto users. In response, Ardoino said Tether had been quietly building PearPass to help address the risks posed by centralized storage. Unlike most popular password managers, PearPass will not rely on the cloud or external servers. “It’s a fully local, open-source password manager,” Ardoino wrote. “No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices.” PearPass mood and product 🔒 https://t.co/1ZKqkYtJXZ pic.twitter.com/JoWj0L5nnT — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) June 20, 2025 The tool is designed to eliminate the single point of failure that comes with remote servers. All password data and encryption keys will be kept on users’ personal devices, reducing the risk of third-party exposure or surveillance. While the full extent of the recent leak is still being analyzed, researchers confirmed that much of the exposed data is fresh and likely harvested in recent months. Several sets were linked to specific platforms, including a Telegram-related dump with 60 million records and another linked to Russian sources with over 450 million. The records were mostly found on unsecured Elasticsearch and cloud storage systems . Though these databases were exposed only briefly, researchers were able to download their contents. The origin of the leak remains unclear, but experts suspect cybercriminal involvement. According to Cybernews, new credential dumps have been surfacing every few weeks, signaling an ongoing threat. The scale and recency of the latest breach has raised concerns across the crypto and digital asset community. PearPass is expected to be released soon, as Tether continues to position itself at the center of data privacy and digital asset security conversations. For now, Ardoino’s message to the public is clear: trust in the cloud is eroding fast, and users may need to take control of their own keys. Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform with Built-In Crypto Payments Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI , a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks. Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys. It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security. At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware. Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino. The move comes as Tether reported over $1 billion in Q1 2025 operating profit , fueled by strong returns from its $120 billion U.S. Treasury exposure, per its latest attestation by BDO. Tether’s USDT remains the leading stablecoin globally with a $150 billion market cap and a 66% market share, according to Nansen.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 19:58
Norwegian listed company Standard Supply invested approximately $4.97 million in Bitcoin for the first time

PANews reported on June 20 that Norwegian listed company Standard Supply AS (OSE: STSU) announced that it will be renamed StandardCoin and has completed its first investment of 50 million
PANews2025/06/20 19:58
AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Russia’s crypto exchange Garantex moves millions despite stablecoin ban, blockchain data shows

Sanctioned crypto exchange Garantex might have lost $26 million in frozen Tether, but another $15 million in crypto is still moving, or at least quietly sitting. Weeks after the United States led a high-profile freeze of $26 million in Tether…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 19:50

