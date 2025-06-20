MEXC Exchange
Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes
Pump.fun is once again postponing the token launch, amid ongoing legal troubles.
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:35
Parataxis seals $18m deal to launch Bitcoin treasury on KOSDAQ
Following the lead of Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, Parataxis is bringing Wall Street’s Bitcoin treasury strategy to Korea with an $18 million takeover of Bridge Bio, signaling deeper institutional crypto penetration. In a press release on June 20, Parataxis Holdings…
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:11
Stackup, a crypto platform founded by former SpaceX executives, completes $4.2 million seed round, led by 1kx
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the crypto platform Stackup, founded by former SpaceX mission manager John Rising, has completed a $4.2 million seed round of financing,
PANews
2025/06/20 22:05
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes
U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:03
Coinbase obtains EU crypto license and moves EU headquarters from Ireland to Luxembourg
PANews reported on June 20 that according to CNBC, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it had obtained the MiCA license issued by the Luxembourg financial regulator CSSF, becoming the
PANews
2025/06/20 21:52
"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance
PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
PANews
2025/06/20 21:46
KindlyMD and Nakamoto Announce $51.5 Million in New PIPE Financing to Support Bitcoin Reserve Program
PANews June 20 news, according to Businesswire, Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), which had previously announced plans to merge with Bitcoin native holding company Nakamoto Holdings Inc., announced that it
PANews
2025/06/20 21:40
Insider: Pump.fun token auction and launch postponed again
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Wu, the Pump.fun token auction and launch event originally scheduled for the end of June has been postponed again, and is currently
PANews
2025/06/20 21:39
Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs
PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to
PANews
2025/06/20 21:32
South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation
A local expert says a growing share of South Korea’s youth is turning to cryptocurrency not out of belief in its technology, but as a last resort amid economic woes.
PANews
2025/06/20 21:17
