A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.
PANews
2025/06/21 13:10
CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that its security team discovered a vulnerability related to the graffiti image displayed on the homepage. The graffiti image contained a link
PANews
2025/06/21 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow
PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/21 12:02
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $6.3658 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 9 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time) was US$6.3658 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/21 11:57
Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain
PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
PANews
2025/06/21 11:30
A whale borrowed 10 million USDC from Aave 4 hours ago and bought 4,170 ETH again
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 4 hours ago, whale 0x7055 borrowed $10 million USDC from Aave and bought 4,170 ETH at about $2,400 again. The
PANews
2025/06/21 10:59
Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming
Speaker: Mai Gang, Founder of Startup Factory Compiled by: Xu An/iDark Horse The most essential thing in economics is money. Before the financial crisis, I read a book about a
PANews
2025/06/21 10:55
SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
PANews
2025/06/21 10:34
SlowMist CISO: Beware of cold wallet crypto scams disguised as official giveaways
PANews reported on June 21 that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted to remind people to be wary of cold wallet crypto lottery scams disguised as official ones. Recently, a new type
PANews
2025/06/21 10:26
CoinMarketCap: Malicious code has been identified and removed from the website, and the team is continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted malicious code from the website, and the team was continuing to investigate and take measures to
PANews
2025/06/21 10:02
