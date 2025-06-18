In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 307 million US dollars, mainly short orders PANews 2025/06/18 23:30

PANews reported on June 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $307 million, of which $79.2013 million was for long orders and $228 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $68.1008 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $90.8723 million.