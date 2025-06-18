OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.01909+4.77%

Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions.

OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

The partnership will let OpenPayd’s clients easily send and manage money worldwide using both traditional banks and blockchain networks. By leveraging Circle’s scalable, programmable stablecoin infrastructure and wallets, OpenPayd’s clients can quickly convert between regular currencies and USDC, gaining faster access to funds, lower fees, and new ways to handle payments, treasury, and digital assets.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services, and our partnership with Circle positions us, and our clients, at the centre of that transformation,” said Iana Dimitrova, chief executive of OpenPayd. 

The development is part of Circle’s ongoing efforts to broaden USDC’s adoption and real-world use. Most notably, Circle recently integrated its stablecoin natively on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers, institutions, and users to access it directly on the network, without resorting to bridging.

In another major development, Circle partnered with Latin America’s largest digital bank, Nubank, to launch a 4% annual rewards program for USDC holders at the start of this year. Nubank noted that more than 50% of new crypto users on its platform chose USDC as their first digital asset.

Despite these ongoing efforts to increase USDC adoption, some early investors have already begun offloading Circle’s shares following its IPO. Ark Invest sold shares in two consecutive rounds — offloading $51.7 million on June 16 and another $44.8 million on June 17 across its ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds. Additionally, some analysts argue that Circle’s shares are overvalued and will crash soon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0.3234+0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000022-34.91%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01507-3.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000077-52.76%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling

ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the on-chain detective ZachXBT, New York social engineering scammer Christian Nieves (alias Daytwo/PawsOnHips) set up a small call center to impersonate Coinbase
Moonveil
MORE$0.0191+6.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:14

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz