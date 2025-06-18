BitMine announced that it has spent $16.347 million to purchase 154,167 Bitcoins PANews 2025/06/18 19:25

PANews June 18 news, according to GlobeNewswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMNR) announced that it has completed the purchase of all bitcoins in the company's treasury using the proceeds from Bitline's latest common stock issuance. After deducting fees and expenses, the company's net proceeds from the issuance were approximately US$16.34 million, and the company spent US$16.347 million to purchase 154.167 bitcoins at an average price of US$106,033.