Nobitex: Will fully cover potential user losses through insurance funds and internal reserves

PANews reported on June 18 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued a statement saying that it discovered that some of its infrastructure had been accessed without authorization on June 18, affecting internal communication systems and some hot wallets.

Officials said that all user funds are safe and most assets are stored in unaffected cold wallets. This incident only involved some hot wallets used for daily liquidity. Nobitex promised to fully cover potential user losses through insurance funds and internal reserves to ensure that users will not suffer any financial losses.

Currently, Nobitex has suspended platform access, including the official website and mobile applications, to complete a comprehensive security audit and strengthen system security. The progress of the follow-up investigation will continue to be updated.

Earlier news revealed that the Iranian exchange Nobitex lost a total of approximately $81.7 million on the Tron, EVM and BTC chains .