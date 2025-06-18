U.S. Treasury Secretary says GENIUS Act will boost stablecoins to $3.7 trillion and benefit U.S. bond markets PANews 2025/06/18 08:53

PANews reported on June 18 that US Treasury Secretary Bessent said in a statement that the stablecoin market is expected to grow to $3.7 trillion by 2030, and the passage of the GENIUS Act will greatly increase the probability of this prospect. He pointed out that stablecoins are backed by US Treasury bonds, which will drive private sector demand for US Treasury bonds, thereby reducing government borrowing costs and helping to control national debt, while also promoting global users to enter the digital asset system centered on the US dollar. Bessent called this a "legislative innovation win-win situation."