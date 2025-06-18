Multiple whales bought large amounts of HYPE tokens and opened leveraged long orders PANews 2025/06/18 08:10

HYPE $37 +1.20% LENS $0.003125 -6.54%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring data, multiple whale addresses bought large amounts of HYPE tokens today: the "0x55" address purchased 59,719 HYPE tokens for approximately US$2.31 million (average price $38.68), "0xe6" purchased 53,645 (average price $39.30), and "0x26" purchased 37,160 (average price $40.7) for US$1.51 million, and opened long leverage positions in HYPE (10x) and BTC (20x).