GENIUS Act could strengthen dollar power, write ‘rulebook’ for global financial system PANews 2025/06/18 03:22

ACT $0.04132 +2.35% SENATE $0.007 +7.85% POWER $0.01215 -5.30% HOUSE $0.018247 -2.31%

After clearing a key procedural vote, the GENIUS Act faces a final decision in the Senate before moving to the House of Representatives.