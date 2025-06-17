Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.01922+7.37%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00394-2.95%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,506.12+0.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0774+1.44%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004077+3.63%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04566+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz