Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption PANews 2025/06/17 22:24

SEED $0.001886 -0.94% STARTUP $0.010028 +2.59% LAUNCH $0.000000000081 -49.37%

Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.