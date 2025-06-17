Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.01916+3.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02426-0.81%

Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other.

Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

These declines came as investors weighed the prospects of a quick truce versus a potential escalation of the Israel-Iran hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks and social media posts related to the conflict, as well as his early departure from the G7 summit, stoked fears that a swift ceasefire was unlikely.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social:

Market reactions were swift. Oil prices jumped 2%, while cryptocurrencies retreated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping from above $108,000 to around $105,500.

Notably, stocks were showing weakness after signaling massive resilience in the past week. The major U.S. indices showed this with an uptick on June 16, with the S&P 500 holding above 6,000 despite the missile attacks on Tehran and Tel Aviv. 

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, weighed in on the market’s performance:

On the data front, new figures released on June 17 showed that U.S. retail sales slipped in May, reflecting a pullback in consumer spending. Retail sales declined by 0.9%, exceeding expectations of a 0.6% drop.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting began Tuesday, with markets closely watching for any shift in language when the FOMC decision is announced on Wednesday, June 18. Analysts broadly expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,506.12+0.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0774+1.44%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004077+3.63%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04566+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz