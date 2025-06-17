El Salvador adds 240 Bitcoin since signing the IMF loan agreement

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:12
비트코인
BTC$107,390.39+0.10%
엘리시아
EL$0.004247-1.55%

El Salvador has continued its daily Bitcoin purchases, adding 240 BTC since December despite a $1.4 billion IMF agreement that discourages public-sector accumulation.

El Salvador has purchased 240 Bitcoin (BTC) since Dec. 19 last year, despite a $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund that discouraged further accumulation. El Salvador’s treasury wallet now holds 6,209 BTC. The daily purchases — initiated by President Nayib Bukele in 2022 — have continued at a pace of one BTC per day.

Government officials have recently confirmed these acquisitions, with Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem stating in a Bloomberg interview that asset accumulation remains a key strategic priority:

The IMF’s December 2024 agreement with El Salvador required the country to end Bitcoin’s status as legal tender and refrain from further public-sector Bitcoin accumulation in exchange for the $1.4 billion loan.

However, the IMF has since acknowledged that the country remains in technical compliance with the deal despite continuing to accumulate BTC. Rodrigo Valdes, head of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, said that the agreement only applies to the formal fiscal sector.

This suggests that the government is executing the purchases through structures that fall outside the central fiscal sector, maintaining technical compliance with the IMF deal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,506.12+0.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0774+1.44%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004077+3.63%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04566+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz