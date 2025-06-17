The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 12:45
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.078+4.15%

Some have labeled it pseudoscience, but for decades, this simple little trick has accurately predicted the onset of various global conflicts.

The Unlikely War Oracle: How Pizza Orders Predict Global Conflicts

“As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” wrote the Pentagon Pizza Report X account on Thursday, June 12. An hour later, explosions rocked Tehran, Iran’s capital. Israel had just launched a pre-emptive attack on its archnemesis, alleging Iran was secretly building a nuclear weapon that it planned to use against the Jewish nation.

That prediction has given credence to what many consider to be a 1990s urban legend of how pizza order volume in establishments adjacent to the Pentagon, accurately predicts major geopolitical events.

The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars(A surge in Pentagon-area pizza orders preceded Israel’s strike on Iran / @PenPizzaReport)

When a critical development pops up, Pentagon officials often work late into the night, and it turns out, pizza is their food of choice. It’s greasy, satiating, delicious, and most of all convenient. Sure, sometimes the index is wrong, pizza orders can spike during a football game for example. But despite experts dismissing this convenient form of so-called open-source intelligence (OSINT), they can’t deny that it has accurately predicted multiple global events.

“Pentagon orders doubled up the night before the Panama attack; same thing happened before the Grenada invasion,” one pizza deliverer explained, according to reporting by Time Magazine in August of 1990. “We got a lot of orders, starting around midnight. We figured something was up.” It turns out Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, had invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990.

As former CNN Pentagon correspondent Wolf Blitzer, once said according to Slate.com, “Bottom line for journalists: Always monitor the pizzas.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-9.93%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000139-58.99%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.0149-3.24%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000009-45.12%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
스레숄드
T$0.01773-0.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:50

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential