FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago PANews 2025/06/17 10:43

SOL $151.1 +7.55% WALLET $0.01358 -0.14%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72 million at the time.