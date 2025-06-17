After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH PANews 2025/06/17 08:50

WALLET $0.01359 -0.22% ETH $2,438.28 +2.04%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to about $1.29 million. Currently, the address still holds 8,052 ETH, with a market value of about $20.43 million.