Capability Leap vs. Problem Shifting: The "Layered Paradox" of AI and Crypto

PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
L1
L1$0.0122-3.93%
Layer3
L3$0.04242+3.94%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1104+3.85%

Author:Haotian

Everyone says that Ethereum's Rollup-Centric strategy seems to have failed? And they hate this L1-L2-L3 nesting game, but what's interesting is that the development of the AI track in the past year has also gone through the rapid evolution of L1-L2-L3. In comparison, where exactly is the problem?

1) The hierarchical logic of AI is that each layer solves core problems that the upper layer cannot solve.

For example, LLMs in L1 solve the basic capabilities of language understanding and generation, but logical reasoning and mathematical calculations are indeed shortcomings; so when it comes to L2, the reasoning model specifically overcomes this shortcoming, and DeepSeek R1 can solve complex math problems and code debugging, directly filling the cognitive blind spots of LLMs; after completing these preparations, the L3 AI Agent naturally integrates the first two layers of capabilities, allowing AI to change from passive responses to active execution, and can plan tasks, call tools, and handle complex workflows on its own.

You see, this layering is "capability progression": L1 lays the foundation, L2 makes up for the shortcomings, and L3 does integration. Each layer produces a qualitative leap based on the previous layer, and users can clearly feel that AI has become smarter and more useful.

2) The layered logic of Crypto is that each layer patches the problems of the previous layer, but unfortunately it brings new and bigger problems.

For example, the performance of L1 public chain is not enough, so it is natural to think of using layer2 expansion solution, but after a wave of layer2 Infra, it seems that Gas is lower, TPS is cumulatively improved, but liquidity is dispersed, and ecological applications continue to be scarce, making too much layer2 infra a big problem. So they started to make layer3 vertical application chains, but the application chains are independent and cannot enjoy the ecological synergy effect of infra general chain, and the user experience is more fragmented.

In this way, this layering becomes a "problem transfer": L1 has a bottleneck, L2 is patched, and L3 is chaotic and scattered. Each layer just transfers the problem from one place to another, as if all the solutions are just for the purpose of "issuing coins".

At this point, everyone should understand the crux of this paradox: AI stratification is driven by technological competition, and OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepSeek are all desperately trying to increase model capabilities; Crypto stratification is kidnapped by Tokenomic, and the core KPI of each L2 is TVL and Token price.

So, essentially, one is solving technical problems, and the other is packaging financial products? There is probably no answer to which is right or wrong, and it depends on one's own opinion.

Of course, this abstract analogy is not so absolute. I just think the comparison of the development context of the two is very interesting, and it can be used as a mental massage on the weekend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-9.93%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000142-57.98%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01496-3.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000086-51.95%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
스레숄드
T$0.01771-1.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:50

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential