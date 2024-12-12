Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12) PANews 2024/12/12 11:26

WHITE $0,0007974 -%4,50 MEME $0,001573 +%8,03 STAGE $0,0000653 -%13,04 AI $0,1113 +%3,82 HOT $0,0008374 +%3,56

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/12 Update:

AI MEME generally rises, and AI Agent enters a white-hot stage

Ai Agent Token Mind Share Ranking:

AIXBT—FARTCOIN—ALCT—GOAT—GOD—VIRTUAL—AI16Z



⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!