Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 02:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0539+4.45%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00664+1.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068+3.81%

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to gather this Wednesday, and all signs point to the benchmark interest rate staying right where it is. But looking ahead to the coming months—starting in July—the odds of a rate cut are stacking up.

Prediction Markets Hint at Powell Holding—For Now

Global markets will be tuned in this week as the Bank of Japan, Riksbank, and U.S. Federal Reserve prepare to make their latest calls on interest rates. The Fed’s meeting is set for June 18, and according to CME’s Fedwatch tool, the odds of a quarter-point cut are practically nonexistent—just 0.1%. A hefty 99.9% of CME’s futures are betting the central bank keeps the federal funds rate the same.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi traders are placing low odds on a rate cut this month. Looking ahead to the July 2025 FOMC meeting, CME’s Fedwatch tool pegs the chance of a quarter-point trim at just 14.5%, with prediction markets echoing that at 14%. CME’s Fedwatch forecasts shift in September, where the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) cut jumps to 57.6%, and the odds of a half-point move clock in at 8.8%.

Turning to CME Fedwatch projections for October, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut sits at 45.3% as of June 16. A 50bps cut is currently priced at 33.8%, while the odds of a three-quarter-point slash are at 4.5%. Over on Polymarket, data tied to the Sept. 17 Fed meeting suggests most traders expect no change, with a 55% probability—up two points.

The chance of a 25bps trim is 40%, down three points, and only 4% see a 50bps cut on the table. A mere 1% think the Fed will actually raise rates by 25bps or more. The market has drawn $1.48 million in total trading volume. Though opinions vary on Polymarket, traders on the prediction site are putting the odds of Fed Chair Jerome Powell getting the boot this year at just 10%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-9.93%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000142-57.98%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01496-3.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000086-51.95%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
스레숄드
T$0.01771-1.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:50

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential