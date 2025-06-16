Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 23:09
GAINS
GAINS$0.02414-1.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.35%

Brazil has enacted a sweeping overhaul of its crypto taxation policy. The country has ended its longstanding tax exemptions for small-scale crypto investors. Brazil will now impose a flat 17.5% capital gains tax on all profits from digital asset transactions. 

Effective from 12 June 2025, all crypto transactions – regardless of value or volume – will be subjected to a 17.5% capital gains tax.

Apparently, Brazil’s new tax policy is part of Provisional Measure 1303, a government initiative to boost revenue from financial markets.

According to local media reports, “The Brazilian government will eliminate the exemption on profits of up to R$35,000 obtained with cryptocurrencies and will set the tax at 17.5%, to be paid in Income Tax. The new rule is in a new Provisional Measure in which the government establishes tax increases on financial investments to increase revenue.”

 9 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2025 – Top Token Presales

Brazil Ends Monthly Exemption

The previous exemption that allowed Brazilians to sell up to 35,000 reais (about $6,300) per month tax-free has been scrapped. 

However, now every crypto gain is taxable. “The 17.5% rate will be general and will affect almost all financial investments. Fixed income securities, which were previously exempt from income tax, will now have a 5% rate on profits,” the local media said.

Notably, the tax measures have been taken after the government attempted to increase the collection of the Financial Transaction Tax (IOF).

Interestingly, the country is also advancing several other crypto-related legislative efforts. One such bill, introduced in March this year, would allow employees to receive part of their salaries in crypto.

 

The post Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
펀드
FUND$0.0298--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000653-9.93%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000142-57.98%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01496-3.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000086-51.95%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
스레숄드
T$0.01771-1.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:50

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential